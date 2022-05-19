COLUMBIA − COVID-19 cases are starting to increase in Boone County, but officials say numbers may not be totally accurate due to at-home COVID tests not being reported.
“There are a lot of folks testing at home now, so we may not receive reports of those positive test results. So our numbers might actually be a little higher than the numbers we actually have,” Trina Teacutter, a nursing supervisor at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), said.
According to the health department's dashboard, 553 cases have been reported from May 1 to May 16. The whole month of April had 422 cases reported.
MU Health Care's Dr. Laura Morris said at-home tests aren’t a bad way to test if you have COVID, but a negative COVID test could still possibly mean you have the virus.
The lack of reporting at-home makes it hard to decide public policy without accurate numbers. PHHS added an online reporting system for any positive at-home COVID tests. There have been 556 positive at-home tests reported since Jan. 20.
“We may be behind the curve here a little bit in terms of what we know and what we can track because it’s good people have access to at-home COVID tests, and if people take action on those and stay home that’s great," Morris said. "But those numbers don’t come out to the public health agencies or to doctor's offices very often at all."
Public health officials are recommending precautions like being up-to-date on your vaccines, getting booster shots if eligible and staying home if you’re sick.
“We know that vaccines do help prevent infections," Morris said. "They don’t completely eliminate infections, but they can also make people shed a little less virus, they get less sick, and may spread it less easily."
On Wednesday, the Central Missouri Humane Society had to temporarily close its doors to the public until Monday due to staff being out with COVID.
“I think we have to be realistic and expect our case numbers are going to climb," Morris said. "They’ve more than doubled in the last two weeks alone."