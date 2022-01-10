Columbia struggles with long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities

COLUMBIA − As cases of COVID-19 increase around Missouri, there has become an increased need for testing sites.
When the case numbers declined over the summer, many testing facilities that previously ran for numerous hours a day cut back on hours, due to fewer people getting tested.
As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus arrived in the United States, case numbers returned to previous highs and eventually broke prior records.
On Monday, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) reported 780 new cases, which is the largest weekend increase ever reported. There are currently 2,032 active cases.
In Columbia, there is currently a lack of available places to get tested.
One of the main sites is MU Health Care's testing facility on West Broadway. The facility cut back on its hours over the summer and is still running every day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Along with the short time of availability to get tested, lines have become increasingly long.
"I waited around 1 hour and 18 minutes," Bianca DiTucci, a student at MU said. "I feel the long lines are deterring people from getting tested and I feel like people might ignore it and just go about their life, which is not super safe."
According to MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze, their facility is experiencing "extremely heavy volume."
On Thursday, 1,202 tests were completed, Maze said. This is just shy of the all-time record from November 2020.
According to Maze, 448 positive test results were compiled, which is a new record for the facility. Friday's results are still coming in, but they are currently at around 273 positives.
PHHS has taken notice to the long lines, but said there still are other places to get tested.
"There are other places that folks can get tested," Sara Humm, PHHS spokesperson, said. "Some of them do require an appointment, but not all of them do."
Along with MU Health Care's site, there are some other options for those looking to get tested.
- Harry Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital (Veterans and their families only)
- Walgreens
- Hy-Vee
- NextCare Urgent Care
- Columbia Urgent Care
Even with all these facilities open, people are still struggling to find appointments.
"It would be nice to see maybe longer hours or more locations," DiTucci said. "MU Health's site was the only place I could find to get tested that was really accessible."