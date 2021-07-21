COLUMBIA — The Columbia Missouri National Education Association sent out a letter asking Columbia Public Schools to require all individuals in district buildings to wear a mask.
The teachers' association said it brought back its COVID Advisory Committee to make recommendations for the 2021-22 school year based on lessons from last year.
"Despite all our fervent desire to have a normal school year, the pandemic is not over yet," the committee said in the letter. "We cannot ignore the risk that continues to test our steadfastness to safety measures because we wish for normal and simple."
Vaccination rates in the district have not reached 70% as the delta variant continues to spread.
The committee wrote, "we request that CPS require masks for all individuals in CPS buildings until all students can be fully vaccinated." Vaccinated individuals who are infected can transmit to unvaccinated individuals. Students who are too young to be vaccinated are at the most risk.
The committee recommends masks for safe in-seat instruction. Students should be required to wear masks until children under 12 have received their doses and passed the waiting period. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks even after students 12 years or younger have been vaccinated.
On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended in-person learning and universal masking in school of everyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status.
Other recommendations from the committee include:
- Enforce social distancing in the classroom and seating charts for contract tracing.
- Adjust school lunch shifts to avoid as much contact as possible. After-school activities that are held in-person must follow COVID protocol.
- Communicate and be transparent regarding positive cases among students and staff.
- Hold families accountable for following protocols regarding symptoms.
- Provide school-based testing sites for students and staff.
The CMNEA COVID Advisory committee hopes "the District, educators, and families will thoughtfully consider our recommendations as we work together to keep everyone in our community safe and continue to provide our scholars with an outstanding education."