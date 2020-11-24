COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Programs Division will host a virtual meeting Tuesday night to inform how local nonprofits can receive funds from the CARES Act.
The City of Columbia received $737,588 in its third round of CARES Act funding since March.
The Community Development Block Grant will look to fund activities involving rent, mortgage and utility assistance; food security; homelessness; internet access and vocational training.
Love INC, a local nonprofit that provides resources for struggling families, plans to attend the meeting Tuesday night to see how they can receive money for an upcoming project.
"We are in the process of purchasing the former Boone County Family Resources campus," Love INC Executive Director Pat McMurry said. "It's for transitional housing."
Love INC has already received a gift of $1 million from Veterans United and another $750,000 from their mortgage company and two of the Boone County Family Resources owners.
Love INC hopes to be able to apply for more funding in order to be able to purchase the building entirely.
"About $250,000 is being a number to shoot for," McMurry said.
Turning Point, a day center for homeless or near-homeless, is another nonprofit that plans to be at the informational meeting tonight. They received some funds from a previous round of the CDBG.
"We just found out that we got $10,000," Turning Point grant compliance coordinator Sophia Redelfs said.
Turning Point Managing Director Darren Morton said the previous funds went toward things such as new cleaning supplies, walkie talkies and maintenance of washers and dryers.
Morton said he hopes to receive more funding to continue to make Turning Point a safer place for the community he serves.
"We need cameras that we can, you know, just see and monitor all areas," Morton said. "We [also] want to get new tables in the day room so we can practice social distancing in there while people can still be comfortable."
Morton said he hopes to get a better understanding of how to apply for the next round of funding in the meeting Tuesday night.
"We just want to learn the ways of the grant so we can be in proper code and just go about it the right way," Morton said.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Zoom. For more information on the meeting, visit the city's website.