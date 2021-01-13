COLUMBIA– As local COVID-19 vaccine distributions continue, Missouri plans to release more information about moving into the next phase of the vaccination process this week.
Missouri has distributed over 175,000 vaccines across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Parson. The state is preparing to move out of Phase 1A.
Phase 1A has made frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents eligible for the vaccine. The next phase would allow non-healthcare essential workers and those ages 65 and older to receive a vaccination.
“Then we move on to 1B. And that’s a really broad group of people,” Dr. Robin Blount, Boone Hospital Center Chief Medical Officer, said. “We just, we don't have enough vaccines yet.”
Even though Missouri plans to move into the next vaccination phase, not everyone eligible for a vaccine in Phase 1A has gotten one yet.
“We are still ways away from getting every eligible 1A person,” Dr. Blount said. “You're just going to have to put some priority levels in 1B and try and get certain groups done first.”
One group in 1B that may be a priority are those ages 65 and older. Community member Tom Prater falls into this category.
“At this stage of my life I know that I’m more prone to having problems so that’s why I’m extra careful,” Prater said.
Prater is the house dad for the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at MU. Living in community housing with college students places him in a unique position that could medically compromise him.
“It makes me more ready. I want to be first in line,” Prater said.
The vaccine administration process when Phase 1B begins may still be unclear, but Dr. Blount says the possibility of vaccinating more people is a step in the right direction.
“The more vaccines we have for the community, the better off we are,” Dr. Blount said.
Boone Hospital Center has received 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine so far and has administered 2,475 first doses and 830 second doses. Dr. Blount says they have been working to vaccinate their staff along with other local healthcare workers in independent clinics.
While many Missourians continue to wait for a vaccine, Dr. Blount says the next steps are habits already familiar to many.
“We have to continue doing what we've always been doing. We have to avoid large crowds, we have to wash our hands, we have to socially distance,” Dr. Blount said. “It's just the right thing to do.”
Dr. Blount says people must recognize their civic duty to get the country out of the pandemic and encourage others to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Prater says it’s his duty to get the vaccine as both a member of a higher-risk population and as a role model for the students he interacts with.
“House parents on campus, many are older and they have not let that deter them from doing their job and helping young people,” Prater said. “We have done everything we can do to persuade them to be careful.”
To follow Missouri's vaccine distribution progress, click here.