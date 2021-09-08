Community members react as COVID-19 cases rise for children

COLUMBIA - Thousands of students across Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
There are at two dozen districts with at least 41 cases for children ages 5-19 over the last two weeks.
According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 26.8% of children make up cases nationwide.
Columbia resident and mother Jade Poe received her second vaccine Wednesday. Poe, her husband and her three children all tested positive for the delta variant at the end of the summer after a trip to Disney World.
"At first we thought maybe it was allergies," Poe said. "But after a couple days of being there we lost our taste and smell, and we knew it was COVID."
Poe's children are ages five, four and two. She said each of her children experienced vomiting, diarrhea, sore throats and coughs.
Poe said she and her husband had plans to get vaccinated this summer. After the positive test results, she's even more wary of taking precautions.
"We keep my son's, who just started kindergarten, things he takes to school clean and sanitized," she said. "If that's not something you do regularly, I definitely think it's something you should get in the habit of practicing.
A vaccine has not yet been officially approved for children under 12. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department's nursing supervisor said it's a waiting game well worth it.
"We want kids to be in school, we want them to continue learning and to be around their peers and their teachers," Trina Teacutter said.
As of Sept. 15, the health department will stop regularly hosting vaccination clinics to prepare for flu-based shot clinics. Meanwhile, Teacutter said there are precautions we can all take.
"Masking, social distancing, hand washing, staying home when you're sick, all of those things are even more important for that population," she said.
MU Health Care's new vaccination clinic at the Women's and Children's Hospital will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Its senior director said vaccinations for children are crucial especially after the last year.
"Last year was so abnormal for the kids, and we did the best we could with trying to do virtual learning," Jeanette Linebaugh said.
You can schedule your first, second or third dose if you're eligible through MU Health Care on Tuesday's, Friday's, and Saturday's.