MEXICO - On Monday, Governor Mike Parson and the Department of Health and Human Services canceled this week's mass vaccination events around the state. The clinics were delayed because of weather conditions and delays in getting vaccine shipments to the sites.
The Missouri National Guard and the Audrain County Health Department planned to host a second dose vaccination clinic at the Mexico Memorial Airport Friday.
According to the CDC, the second dose may be administered as late as six weeks after the first dose.
Jim Weisbrook, a recipient of the first Pfizer vaccine at the airport, said he was frustrated at the delay.
“I'm just a little bit frustrated that we couldn't get it over with,” Weisbrook said. “But we're really happy to get the first dose, we've got some level of protection, but I'm looking forward to getting the second one.”
Another recipient of the first vaccine, Judy Hoffman, was also disappointed with the cancellation.
“I was looking forward to getting the shot, so I could go see my grandchildren,” Hoffman said. “When we do see each other, it's on Facebook, I haven't seen them in months. You know, for holidays, we just kind of FaceTime each other and did it that way.”
Audrain County Health Department officials said in a press release if you attended the following events, you may get the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.
- Friday, Jan. 29 at Mexico Memorial Airport Mass Vaccination Clinic
- Friday, Jan. 29 at Audrain County Health Department following the Mexico Memorial Airport Mass Vaccination Clinic
- Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Presser Arts Center Mini Vaccination Clinic
At this time, the Audrain County Health Department has not announced an official date for the second mass vaccine clinic.
For more information look at Audrain County Health Department’s social media.