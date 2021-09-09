Confusion over COVID-19 testing centers causing backlog for urgent cares

COLUMBIA - Missouri residents looking to get a COVID test in the near future may experience setbacks.
Many testing centers are experiencing high demands causing higher wait times and backlogging. According to Dr. Jonathan Heidt, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, the testing demand at MU Urgent Care has more than doubled in volume in the past four to six weeks.
“Mizzou Urgent Care is walk-in. There are no appointments necessary for there. However, due to the volume of patients coming in our wait times have started to increase,” he said.
Dr. Heidt said MU facilities are still returning PCR results on a 24 to 48-hour average.
This delay is hard to avoid as more businesses and schools are requiring a PCR test to return to work/school rather than a rapid antigen test.
Dr. Heidt said the rapid tests aren’t as accurate when they are negative, especially with the new delta variant.
“The positive tests are usually pretty reliable. Negative tests, not so much. Typically somebody that’s higher risk with symptoms or exposure with a negative antigen test we do recommend getting that confirmation with a PCR,” he said.
Columbia Public Schools is one of many requiring students and staff to show a negative PCR test in order to return to the building after testing positive.
According to the district’s 2021-2022 Coronavirus Plan, schools provide free antigen testing to students and staff, but require a PCR test to return after quarantine. Michelle Baumstark, Chief Communications Officer for CPS, said these PCR tests are only offered by health care providers.
Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 89 new positive COVID cases for CPS students ages 5-19 since Aug. 18.
Confusion about which testing center to go to has also caused a backlog for MU Urgent Care. Dr. Heidt said people should know their options before choosing a site.
"My biggest point would just be for patients to know what their options are. Consider the testing locations that are made specifically for testing with mild symptoms or their asymptomatic in order to lessen the burden on urgent cares and emergency departments."
The new MU testing center is located at 2003 W Broadway, Suite 100 in Columbia and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.