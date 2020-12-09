COLUMBIA — Contact tracing is a job people rarely heard about prior to COVID-19. For contact tracers themselves, it’s a job they didn’t know the full emotional extent of.
“Some days are great, and you really feel like you're making a difference in helping stop the spread,” Boone County contact tracer Heather Fowler said. “And some days you've got people that are super unhappy at your phone call and screaming and yelling.”
That wide spectrum of days is something Fowler didn’t expect when she applied to be a tracer in August. Fowler is a team lead and oversees three other tracers. Because she’s a team lead, she said she takes most of the hard phone calls.
“Sometimes they (the calls) are just harder than others because we're dealing with those that might have lost a loved one and now have to quarantine or are super angry because their kiddo is going to miss out on a district football game, and that breaks my heart,” she said.
Fowler served 25 years in the military and signed up to be a tracer to help serve her community. She makes anywhere between 100 to 200 phone calls a day, however many are in the queue.
“I definitely didn't anticipate the emotional rollercoaster,” she said.
The holiday season may add to tracers' workloads. Leading up to and after Thanksgiving, there has been a wave of COVID-19 cases. On Dec. 9, Boone County recorded 206 new cases and two more deaths.
“We saw a spike—or wave, if you will, I don't know if we can even call it a spike anymore—after Halloween,” Ashton Day, a health educator with Boone County Health Department, said. “We're starting to see that with Thanksgiving as well.”
The health department modified its case investigation and contact tracing process on Nov. 18. Case investigators still try to reach all people who tested positive on the contact list that day and then give close contact information to contact tracers. However, the people investigators don't reach will now get “a packet of information via the United States Postal Service (USPS).”
The packet includes isolation instructions and a self-reporting release. There are also quarantine instructions for them to give to close contacts. Contact tracers will not be involved in their case; instead, it is up to the individual.
“Instead of having this queue of people to contact, it's a daily queue,” Day said. “And then whatever’s left, we moved to mailing. We were taking longer than 10 days because of the influx. And so that's why we moved to this system."
The list of people to be mailed is compiled every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and then mailed every Tuesday, Thursday, and the following Monday.
Even with a process modification, Fowler says the list of calls are just as long. However, the health department’s alteration in quarantine options has made the hard calls a bit easier.
“It's been a lot better since the guidelines changed,” Fowler said. “And people seem to have more choice in the amount of days they have to completely quarantine away from everybody. So that has helped quite a bit.”
The new options are based on CDC guidance. Quarantine may end after 10 days if the individual is showing no symptoms. The durations may end after seven days with a negative PCR test.
Fowler and other tracers still take mental health breaks when necessary. Instead of working through the weekend, they take a weekend to decompress.
“We do have mental health breaks,” Fowler said. “And we talked to our tracers about, you know, staying in a right frame of mind. And for me, that frame of mind is not forgetting that they're all people.”
Fowler also wants people to remember that same message about tracers.
“We would just love for the public to know that we're human,” she said. “You know, we understand your fears and your concerns and your anger. But at the end of the day, please understand we're trying to do this because we're trying to do the right thing.”
Fowler lives in Columbia and has kids in Columbia Public Schools. She said she tries to think of every call as if it’s her neighbor or kids’ coach she's talking to.