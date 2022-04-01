MISSOURI - Friday marked the start of the coronavirus endemic phase in Missouri. It’s the fifth state to make the shift, following California, Utah, New Jersey and Arizona.
“COVID is not novel any longer,” Department of Health and Senior Services epidemiologist Nathan Koffarnus said. “And that's really what endemic signifies is that it's here, and we have to figure out ways to live with it and cope with it.”
Following Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement to reclassify the pandemic to an endemic, the state will pull back on some of its pandemic resources. Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization have declared an endemic.
Koffarnus is the assistant bureau chief for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at DHSS. He said the biggest change to endemic status for Missourians is contact tracing.
“If you or somebody you know is diagnosed with COVID, you shouldn't necessarily expect a call from local public health to gather more information or to inform you that you're a contact anymore,” Koffarnus said. “The focus is really shifting away from trying to find every single individual contact ID that each case has.”
Koffarnus said it will be up to individuals who test positive to inform anyone they’ve been in close contact with. He said response and mitigation strategies will be based on regional and community level trends.
Vaccine and testing will continue; however, it will eventually shift to traditional health care delivery over time, like a flu shot. The virus will also be tracked through hospital surveillance.
Parson said one reason for this shift was the decrease in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Missouri since January 2022.
“Over the last couple of months, average daily COVID-19 cases have decreased by more than 98%,'' Gov. Parson said. “Hospitalizations have decreased by more than 86%.”
He said Missouri is currently seeing its lowest transmission levels since March 23, 2020. Koffarnus agreed, and he said recently, the state has seen a significant decrease of about 160-180 cases per day. However, Koffarnus said endemic does not mean COVID is going away.
“Endemic status means very much the opposite,” Koffarnus said. “It means that COVID is not only with us, but expected to remain present in some form for the foreseeable future.”
However, Missouri will continue COVID-19 testing efforts as well as offer vaccinations for "as long as federal resources persist," according to the PDF presentation linked to the Missouri DHSS website.
COVID-19 is expected to continue spreading throughout Missouri communities. However, the total cases for the last seven days will be published only once a week by the state. Dashboards will also update weekly instead of daily.
“We want to be clear that this does not mean that COVID is no longer present, or that future spikes in cases will not occur,” Gov. Parson said. “However, from the knowledge we have gained, and the tools we have acquired over the past two years, the threat this virus poses has significantly diminished.”
Koffarnus said the Sewershed Surveillance Program will also continue for the foreseeable future.
“That's going to be one of the key tenants going forward,” Koffarnus said. “It can sometimes pick things up faster than we can with just case trends alone. That'll definitely be a tool that we use in public health to look for new variants and concerning signs”
He anticipates that more sewersheds will be added over time.
The state ended its at-home COVID19 testing kit program March 31. However, Missourians can still receive free coronavirus tests from the federal government.
The state’s COVID-19 hotline and website resources will continue into the endemic phase.