COOPER COUNTY – The legal fight over the constitutionality of a health mandate ruling gained a new plaintiff this week.

Stephen Jeffery, the lawyer representing an administrator of the Cooper County Public Health Center, spoke about the point of the legal battle.

“It’s confined strictly to resolve and obtain clarification with respect to the court’s judgement in this lawsuit which was filed dealing with certain mask mandates and the authority of the St. Louis County health department to issue closure orders,” Jeffery said.

In other words, does a health authority have the jurisdiction to make and impose health-related mandates (masking, quarantining, shutting down)?

On Nov. 22, a Cole County judge ruled Department of Health and Human Services regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors, bypassing the authority given to elected bodies. Judge Daniel Green said local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.

On Dec. 7, Attorney General Eric Schmitt directed health departments and school districts to drop any public health orders or mask mandates, citing Judge Green's ruling.

The statement from Schmitt was unclear as to how health departments could use their authority in the case of an extreme circumstance, or if they could still issue rules on a need basis, as it conflicts with the current course of action of many health departments in the state.

On Dec, 14, Jeffery filed a motion to intervene, saying the Schmitt's statement “strongly implied” all county health orders and regulations to be null and void which he says causes confusion.

“There’s never really been a pandemic like this. There’s never been the different reactions of different levels of government to the pandemic, and it’s probably only reasonable that there will be glitches along the way, and this happens to be one of those glitches, which hopefully we can obtain some clarification on,” Jeffery said.

Some health departments across Missouri even dropped COVID-19 mitigation efforts entirely after receiving Schmitt's letter. Laclede County said it would stop case investigations, contact tracing, quarantine orders and public announcements of current cases and deaths.

DHSS said data reporting for the state will not change.