COOPER COUNTY – More Cooper County residents are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the county is still behind compared to the rest of mid-Missouri's progress.
The Cooper County Public Health Center received 250 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday from Boone Hospital Center. They administered 103 of those that day. This is the only location in the area currently giving out vaccines.
Melanie Hutton, Administrator for the Cooper County Public Health Center, said they only have three nurses available to give out the vaccine, which is why they are so busy.
Jamaal Baskett, a police officer for the Boonville Police Department, said he’s glad to finally get the vaccine after catching the virus back in September.
“I was in the ICU for a week. I almost didn’t make it cause of diabetes and COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. I’ve never felt sicker in my life, so that’s why I’m here," Baskett said.
Cooper County resident Christine Springer also got her first vaccine, but thought the administering process could have been better.
"I was waiting on it. It’s [the vaccine] good because I have a husband that has diabetes and stuff, so it’s an extra level of protection,” Springer said.
However, she said the process went smoothly, and it took her less than 10 minutes to get the vaccine.
Others are just happy that the vaccine is finally in the county.
The closing of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville in Jan. 2020 left the county with limited resources in getting the vaccine.
Dan Bridges, who works at Valley Hope in Boonville, said he’s happy the county is starting to move forward.
“I think that everybody’s doing the best that they can to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Bridges said.
Hutton said via Facebook that their staff is working hard to make sure the scheduled providers are receiving vaccines.
“As promised, our staff has worked hard with pre-planning. We are making every effort to get vaccine into Cooper County,” the post said.
The health center will continue giving out vaccines to members of Phase 1A on Friday starting at 1 p.m.
To sign up for a vaccine through the Cooper County Health Department, click here.