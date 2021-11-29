MISSOURI − The U.S. District Court in eastern Missouri has issued a preliminary injunction, halting the enforcement of the vaccine mandate for health care workers in certain states.
Health care workers in Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire are included in the ruling.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, with the states listed above, filed the lawsuit on Nov. 10. It argued the mandate "imposed an unprecedented federal vaccine mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of health care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding."
The Court issued the preliminary injunction Monday morning, saying the Biden administration cannot enforce the vaccine mandate on health care workers in any of the plaintiff states.
According to the Center of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), the requirement, which would take effect on Jan. 4, would apply to approximately 76,000 providers and cover over 17 million health care workers across the country.
“This is a huge victory for health care workers in Missouri and across the country, including rural hospitals who were facing near certain collapse due to this mandate,” Schmitt said in a news release. “While today’s ruling is a victory, there’s more work to be done, and I will keep fighting to push back on this unprecedented federal overreach.”
Missouri's attorney general also filed suit against the mandate on federal contractors and private employers. Both are awaiting court rulings.