As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 5,794 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 533,837.
DHSS reported 48 new deaths in the last week. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 9,387 since the pandemic began.
Vaccination numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 5,023,913 total doses administered
- 2,766,600 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 2,428,241 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 45.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 39.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,162 total hospitalizations in the state with 27% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 5,794 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 828.
Missouri currently has a 12.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the total number of active cases to 349.