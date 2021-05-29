MISSOURI - As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,950 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 511,260.
DHSS reported 74 new deaths in the last week. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 9,080 since the pandemic began.
Vaccination numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,510,973 total doses administered
- 2,545,889 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 2,112,387 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 41.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 34.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 679 total hospitalizations in the state with 27% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 1,757 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 251.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the total number of active cases to 49.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 48.0% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 158,405 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 86,608 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 73,914 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 3,366 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
Callaway County
There have been 4,061 total cases in Callaway County, and the total number of active cases is now 31.
There have been 45 total deaths in the county.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 32.2% of Callaway County's 44,779 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 25,842 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 14,399 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 12,654 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 513 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
Cole County
There have been 7,912 cases in Cole County, an increase of 25 cases since last Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 67 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 38.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 53,786 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 29,411 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 26,026 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 749 doses have been administered in the past 7 days