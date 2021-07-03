MISSOURI - As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,209 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 526,631.
DHSS reported 82 new deaths in the last week. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 9,339 since the pandemic began.
Vaccination numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,970,356 total doses administered
- 2,734,779 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 2,403,917 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 44.6% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 39.2% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 958 total hospitalizations in the state with 27% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 4,175 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 596.
Missouri currently has a 9.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 254 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the total number of active cases to 271.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 50.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 169,967 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 91,191 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 81,542 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,557 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 5 new hospitalizations, 5 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 17 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 7 on a ventilator.
Callaway County
There have been 4,185 total cases in Callaway County, and the total number of active cases is now 69.
There have been 45 total deaths in the county.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 34.7% of Callaway County's 44,779 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 28,021 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 15,544 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 14,021 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 333 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
Cole County
There have been 8,119 cases in Cole County, an increase of 83 cases since last Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 68 deaths in Cole County and 56 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 40.8% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 57,811 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 31,343 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 28,438 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 675 doses have been administered in the past 7 days