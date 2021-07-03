Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at St. Charles. Missouri River near Chamois. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River at Jefferson City. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Saturday was 25.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.9 feet, Easley River Road is closed along the river near Easley. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 24.1 Sat 10 am 20.1 16.6 13.3 11.2 MSG &&