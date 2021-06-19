MISSOURI - As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
For a look at mid-Missouri's vaccination events, click here.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,035 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 518,598.
DHSS reported 34 new deaths in the last week. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 9,196 since the pandemic began.
Vaccination numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,820,897 total doses administered
- 2,666,015 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 2,315,716 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 43.4% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 37.7% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 740 total hospitalizations in the state with 27% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,723 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 389.
Missouri currently has a 6.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 68 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the total number of active cases to 72.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 49.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 165,888 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 89,366 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 79,039 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,144 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
Callaway County
There have been 4,093 total cases in Callaway County, and the total number of active cases is now 38.
There have been 45 total deaths in the county.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 33.7% of Callaway County's 44,779 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 27,184 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 15,075 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 13,583 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 369 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
Cole County
There have been 8,007 cases in Cole County, an increase of 27 cases since last Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 68 deaths in Cole County and 55 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 39.8% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 56,260 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 30,543 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 27,576 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 700 doses have been administered in the past 7 days