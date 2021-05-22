MISSOURI - As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,775 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 509,310.
DHSS reported 147 new deaths in the last week. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 9,006 since the pandemic began.
Vaccination numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,410,638 total doses administered
- 2,491,876 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 2,060,830 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 40.6% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 33.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 687 total hospitalizations in the state with 28% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 1,812 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 259.
Missouri currently has a 3.9% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 8 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the total number of active cases to 61.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 44.4% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 155,290 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 84,946 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 72,374 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 3,824 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 18 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
Cole County
There have been 7,887 cases in Cole County, an increase of 13 cases since last Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 67 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 33.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 52,694 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 28,886 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 25,402 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,380 doses have been administered in the past 7 days