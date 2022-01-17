COLUMBIA - Nearly every pharmacy in Columbia has the same sign posted on its door: "We are currently out of at-home COVID-19 tests."
Boone Health opened its new COVID-19 testing facility Monday on Nifong Boulevard at 11 a.m., but the line was already wrapped around the building 30 minutes after opening.
MU Health Care is opening a larger testing facility Tuesday on Keene Street, after patients experienced long wait times to get tested for COVID-19 at the West Broadway location.
The long testing wait times and lack of at-home COVID-19 tests come at the same time thousands of students are returning to Columbia for the start of the spring semester.
Dr. Robin Blount, chief medical officer at Boone Health, said COVID-19 resources are currently strained and limited.
"We have a lot of workers and staff members out every day due to COVID, and it's putting a significant strain on our system," Dr. Blount said. "Unfortunately our resources our limited and we've been having to delay some elective surgeries so that we have staff to [run the testing site]."
Right now, testing at the new Boone Health clinic is limited to those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. People who are looking for a COVID test due to an exposure are encouraged to go through their primary doctor.
"We need to prioritize testing the people who have symptoms because there's long lines at every testing site," Dr. Blount said.
Laura Kingsley is a pharmacist at Kilgore's pharmacy in Columbia. She said the at-home COVID-19 tests are extremely hard to keep in stock.
"Usually it's seven to 10 days before we're able to get shipments, if we're able to get shipments at all," Kingsley said. "The last shipment we had was Tuesday and they sold out by the end of the day."
The University of Missouri is not requiring students to wear masks in the classrooms and is planning for fully in-person classes. As the omicron variant is still surging through the Columbia community, one student expressed his concerns over the university's policies.
"I don't really feel safe in class without a mask mandate because if one person has [COVID], a lot of people can get it," Tevis Edmiston said. "It's concerning how there's a shortage of at home tests right now."
Stephens College announced earlier this month the first two weeks of classes would be completely virtual. The school plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 24.
Last week, Columbia College also started its spring semester classes online. Classes are set to return in person on Jan. 28. Both Stephens College and Columbia College leaders said they switched to online classes due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Boone County.
MU offers testing for its students at the Student Health Center, but students must receive a doctor's order to be tested. The university also "asks" students to wear a quality, well-fitting mask but has not placed a requirement in place for mask wearing in classrooms on campus.
Dr. Blount said there is concern regarding a shortage of testing options as students are coming back to Columbia.
"It's quite possible we will foresee a shortage of tests because the more people that are running around without masks, we'll see a lot of people getting sick from this," Dr. Blount said. "It is disappointing that many people have really rejected wearing masks in school settings."
Classes at MU are set to start on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
If you need to find where to get vaccinated or tested, visit KOMU 8's dedicated COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing page.