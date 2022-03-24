COLE COUNTY - COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to trend downward in mid-Missouri.
Chezney Schulte, the communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department, said according to nationwide data, we're still in what officials consider a pandemic.
"Everyone's kind of looking to move towards an endemic sort of status," Schulte said. "It seems like this is very much a virus that is going to be more common among the people among these populations. And that is more of the definition of an endemic."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an endemic refers to the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area. A pandemic refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.
"Pandemic would be more of that outbreak status, sort of situation," Schulte said. "Personally, I don't quite feel like we're in that status anymore. However, we haven't really moved to endemic status yet, either."
Schulte credits a number of factors into this comparison to an endemic.
"I think there's a lot of things to consider, including people who have gotten COVID-19, people who have been vaccinated, the level of that immunity across communities in the nation," Schulte said. "Also looking at resources, hospital status, severity of illness, all of those things have to be considered as well."
Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said she believes COVID-19 is here to stay.
"Even though the word 'end' is in it [endemic], it doesn't mean the end," Cox said.
Cox said in the two years since the pandemic reached mid-Missouri, the department has come a long way in being able to handle these types of diseases.
"We're going to learn to live with it amongst us, learn how to protect the most vulnerable populations, keep an eye on the disease and who it's affecting, and if it's impacting certain populations," Cox said.