COLUMBIA – Sunday was the first day undergraduates at the University of Missouri-Columbia are able to get tested for COVID-19 at the Hearnes Center. 

MU announced in late December that it would require students who live in on-campus housing to be tested before moving back.

The university said students could either receive a negative test five days before returning to campus or get a test when they got back on campus.

One student told KOMU 8 News she thinks this move is a step in the right direction.

“I think this a great start,” MU senior Briana Hamilton said. “I think we can be taking more preventative measures, but this is a great start.”

For some, needing to get tested after a long day on the road back to school was frustrating. 

“I’m a little annoyed,” MU freshman Sean Michael said. “I just wanted to get to my dorm and get everything all set. I got here about an hour ago and still haven’t been able to go to my dorm because I had to wait for my time to get tested.” 

Despite some frustration, most students KOMU 8 News talked to said they were happy to get tested because they felt it could pave the path for a normal semester. 

Joseph Ancmon, another freshman at MU, said if he and his friends all test negative, he thinks he is going to have a more fun second semester of college. 

“If we test negative, I would feel more comfortable going out to games and social events,” he said. 

Most students were in and out in less than 10 minutes of arriving for their appointment. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED