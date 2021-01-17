COLUMBIA – Sunday was the first day undergraduates at the University of Missouri-Columbia are able to get tested for COVID-19 at the Hearnes Center.
MU announced in late December that it would require students who live in on-campus housing to be tested before moving back.
The university said students could either receive a negative test five days before returning to campus or get a test when they got back on campus.
One student told KOMU 8 News she thinks this move is a step in the right direction.
“I think this a great start,” MU senior Briana Hamilton said. “I think we can be taking more preventative measures, but this is a great start.”
For some, needing to get tested after a long day on the road back to school was frustrating.
“I’m a little annoyed,” MU freshman Sean Michael said. “I just wanted to get to my dorm and get everything all set. I got here about an hour ago and still haven’t been able to go to my dorm because I had to wait for my time to get tested.”
Despite some frustration, most students KOMU 8 News talked to said they were happy to get tested because they felt it could pave the path for a normal semester.
Joseph Ancmon, another freshman at MU, said if he and his friends all test negative, he thinks he is going to have a more fun second semester of college.
“If we test negative, I would feel more comfortable going out to games and social events,” he said.
Most students were in and out in less than 10 minutes of arriving for their appointment.