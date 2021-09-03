COLUMBIA - Regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Columbia community will see their frequency go down as school-based flu shot clinics will begin to pick up.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced on Thursday that the frequency of regular COVID vaccination clinics will decrease as it puts attention toward back to school influenza vaccines clinics.
Assistant Director for PHHS Scott Clardy explained that these flu clinics are something that occur every year. School clinics will be held in all Columbia Public Schools and eight local private schools. Clardy said they may even do school clinics during the day and community clinics at night.
PHHS will work with school staff to schedule class clinic visits, and parents must sign a release form for the student immunizations. Clardy explained that this is an important cause as they were unable to complete these clinics in schools last year.
"Going into schools to do this makes it so much easier on the parents," Clardy said, "It's important to remember that being immunized protects everyone else in the home as well."
Last year, through the pandemic, the flu season looked a bit different. According to PHHS, in the 2019-2020 flu season, Columbia saw 4,018 flu cases. In the 2020-2021 flu season, Columbia saw only 69 cases. PHHS explained that they believe flu numbers were down in general as a result of COVID precautions taken, like wearing masks and social distancing.
For the 2019-2020 flu season, the PHHS administered 12,942 doses of flu vaccine. For the 2020-2021 season, they administered 7,648 doses.
Clardy emphasized while the frequency of COVID vaccination clinics will decrease, all Columbia residents are still encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine. PHHS said there will be community clinics around Columbia the weeks of Sept. 6 and 15. COVID-19 vaccines can also be found online, for a list of vaccinators and their information visit KOMU.com/Vaccine.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
- 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 11
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 14
- Midway Travel Plaza
- 6401 W. Highway 40, Columbia
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Harrisburg Christian Church
- 201 Sexton St., Harrisburg
- 2 to 4 p.m.
Along with these clinics, MU Health Care recently announced a new vaccination clinic at Women's and Children's Hospital. Eric Maze, spokesperson for MU Health Care, said they are increasing their efforts for both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
When looking at this coming flu season, which typically starts in October, Clardy explained there isn't much to predict.
"Flu seasons can be strange, and are hard to predict," he said. There are four strains of flu which the vaccine will protect you against this coming year.
Clardy emphasized the importance in being vaccinated, saying, "Certainly the more people that get vaccinated, the better the flu season will be."