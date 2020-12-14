COLUMBIA- COVID-19 vaccinations could begin as early as Wednesday Dec. 14 in Missouri, as shipments of the vaccine officially arrived Monday, according to Governor Mike Parson's office.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening.
The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine was loaded onto trucks at a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan and shipped out across the country on Sunday morning.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive to about 600 sites across the US in the coming days.
Gov. Parson’s office said Friday that Missouri should receive 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early this week.
The following week, Missouri expects to receive an additional 63,675 doses from Pfizer and 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, also pending authorization, according to the Associated Press.
Vaccines will be sent directly to 21 initial vaccination sites in Missouri, including hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state. SSM Health in Jefferson City is one of those locations. As each site receives its vaccine shipment, they will implement Phase 1 of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine plan.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a statewide standing order Monday for vaccine administration.
Boone Hospital Center has been actively preparing for this.
"Our command center has been working to develop, and we'd already been working on this but develop a vaccination plan to identify what staff can staff a vaccine clinic, we're going to do a clinic right here in the hospital, where we have staff sign up and 10 minute intervals, but we'll have three or four stations," Boone Hospital Center's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Blount said.
"We poured all these, you know, really huge resources into the science of this, it's being evaluated all over the world. We have companies all over the world working on these things. And it is, you know, it's showing really good safety data," Dr. Blount said.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on two separate occasions. The second dose should be received three weeks after the first.
"We hope to have everyone vaccinated with our first initial 975 doses. Hopefully we'll have all of those vaccinated and administered by next Thursday, Dr. Blount said.