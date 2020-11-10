JEFFERSON CITY — Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, testified to House Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday.
Williams said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Missouri within four to five weeks. The rest of the country will likely receive the vaccine in April or May, 2021, Williams said.
After the vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the DHSS anticipates it will be available in about a week.
The vaccine can only be stored at 94 degrees below zero, Williams said. Few places in Missouri can accommodate these conditions, so the state plans to have five vaccine facilities.
Williams said the specific locations will be announced later.
Residents of long-term care centers will be bussed to the distribution facilities.
Williams emphasized the importance of all Missourians receiving the vaccine.
"This is the most important part that I'll tell you today — all of us believe that the key to getting to a better place, to following that lighted path, is to have people actually get the vaccination," Williams said.
He noted that not everyone will trust the vaccine and its effectiveness, because research shows that roughly 50% of people will be hesitant.
"It's gonna be a challenge to make sure that everyone gets the vaccine," Williams said.
The vaccine will be administered in tiers, beginning with roughly 2% of the state's population.