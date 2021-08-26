MID-MISSOURI − Religious exemptions for vaccines like Hepatitis B, measles and chicken pox are nothing new. However, COVID-19 vaccines have raised the question of what exactly a religious exemption is and how to get one.
For some cases, individuals need the signature and approval of a clergy member in order to receive a religious exemption from the vaccine. Others need to prove a theological reason for the exemption citing their religion.
However, Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Jefferson City Diocese has recently encouraged Catholics to get vaccinated in a released statement.
"The moral aspects of the vaccine have been thoroughly examined by the Catholic Church,” he said. “I want to state clearly the outcome of the Church’s doctrinal and pastoral reflection on this matter: It is morally permissible and morally responsible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines currently available.”
St. Louis University is one of several schools in Missouri requiring vaccines for faculty and students. KOMU 8 spoke with a faculty member of St. Louis University who said the university would not accept exemptions on grounds of disbelief in the science of the vaccine or simply being uncomfortable.
SLU created a committee responsible for reviewing and accepting religious exemption applications from faculty and students.
MU Health Care is another entity requiring employees, students and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a statement sent to KOMU 8 from MU Health Care, the clinic is working to review medical and religious exemptions as well.
“We respect there are reasons some of our team members have not yet been vaccinated, and we are working to provide support and ensure easy access to the vaccine before the COVID-19 vaccination requirement goes into effect Oct. 1,” MU Health Care said. “Employees are able to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, and these requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Those individuals who are granted exemptions will be required to wear a mask while at work and comply with any other applicable guidelines or policies.
Steve Combs, superintendent of Harrisburg R-VIII School District, announced last week the addition of religious exceptions to their school mask mandate. The district is requiring approval from the individual's religious leader.
“Requests for religious exemption will be considered if the request contains documentation of the specific religious beliefs that are claimed to be violated by the mask requirement,” he said. “The religious beliefs must be long-standing and personal to the individual seeking the exemption. Lastly, requests for exemption must contain verification of the validity of the request from Clergymen, Rabi, Priests, Imen, etc.”
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has compiled a list of religions and their views on vaccines. They found that most do not prohibit them, but may have concerns and restrictions regarding the reason for vaccine or ingredients in it.
Pope Francis is also among those supporting the COVID-19 vaccine, seen in a video released in conjunction with the Ad Council.
“Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Capital Region Medical Center is also requiring all employees and students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to practice at their facilities. According to a news release, the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine played a role in their decision to mandate the vaccine.
“The health and safety of our employees, patients and our community remain our top priority,” Gaspare Calvaruso, president of Capital Region Medical Center, said. “With full FDA approval granted for the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 16 and older, we believe the time is appropriate to mandate vaccination for Capital Region employees.”
Their decision comes as data shows nearly 99% of recent U.S. COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated individuals.