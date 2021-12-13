COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted to end the district's mask requirements at its meeting Monday night.
Federal mandates still require masks on school busses.
The board voted to extend and alter the district's Covid response plan, which is what masking policies fall under. The changes to the districts plan also include changing the quarantine requirements to only include close contacts who are Covid-positive or symptomatic.
Parts of the plan that will not change include trying to keep students in stable groups so they have a lower number of close contacts.
The changes take effect Jan. 4, 2022. Board member David Seamon proposed the Feb. 14 start date because it is two weeks after the final vaccination clinic at CPS schools, but his motion did not pass.
Numerous public commenters brought up recent legal action from Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt.
A Columbia judge denied Schmitt's request to immediately end the masking policy in September. Schmitt sent another cease and desist letter last week.