COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will discuss the potential to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19 at their meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
According to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the approval of returning to in-person and updates on the vaccine to staff are of high importance on the meeting's agenda.
"We have a number of staff that have already begin began to receive that vaccine as well, so that's promising. It's light at the end of the tunnel, I think for all of us," Baumstark said.
According to Baumstark, the district is ready if the board votes to return.
"We have spent many months planning for the eventuality of our return to in-person learning and so we have a very comprehensive plan in place," Baumstark said.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Pediatric Infectious Disease expert, explains children are more at risk contracting the virus at home than in the classroom.
“We have a lot of data that now shows that schools are safe,” Dr. Ilboudo said. “There are multiple states around us that have looked at when kids have COVID-19 where do they acquire it, and the majority of them are getting it from home and not from a school setting.”
Dr. Ilboudo suggests more community awareness between parents and the school’s precautions.
“If we do a great job at school, but then they go home and the masks and hand washing is not promoted at home, then it makes it challenging,” Dr. Ilboudo said.
The board will give an update on COVID-19 numbers and review information before voting on the return. One of the factors the board will consider is the district's 14-day rolling case average, which sat at 82.4 as of Monday afternoon.
There is a three-day delay in reporting numbers, but if the district sticks to this cutoff, which it did in the fall, a rate above 50 means students will remain virtual.
Baumstark reiterated that students who have already chosen to learn virtually will stick with that plan. The plan for an in-person return, if approved Monday, will only affect students and families that chose in-person for the school year.
Rock Bridge High School senior Parker Boone chose to learn virtually for the rest of the year, despite the board's decision.
"I have faith in the board. I have been very critical of them, but I think they will make the right decision," Boone said.
Three case studies have highlighted low COVID-19 risk in in-person schools.
One study, which was conducted by Duke University, "traced contacts of North Carolina students infected with COVID-19 in 11 school districts in the first nine weeks of in-person instruction in the fall."
"The study demonstrated that enforcing SARS-CoV-2 mitigation policies such as masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene, resulted in minimal clusters of SARS-CoV-2 infection and low rates of secondary transmission in schools, and did not cause a larger community infection burden," the article concluded.
Data from two other studies conducted in Sweden and Norway, according to the article, conclude that the data indicates that "schools can reopen safely if they develop and adhere to specific SARS-CoV-2 prevention policies."
KOMU 8 will livestream the meeting in this story at 6:30 Monday night.