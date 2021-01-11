COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will discuss the potential to return to in-person learning and updates on the vaccine in its board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, these two items will be of high importance on the meeting's agenda.
One CPS parent who plans to speak during the public comment section of the meeting said while his own children are doing okay with online learning, he's seen others struggle.
"They don't get the one-on-one interaction with their teachers," Adam Quest said. "They don't get the one-on-one interaction with their friends."
Quest said he plans to talk about communication between the district and parents regarding information related to COVID-19.
"I just really think it can be done safely to return students to the classroom," he said. "I hope the school board decides to do that."
Quest is not the only member of the CPS community to describe the distribution of a vaccine as a piece of hope, however.
Secretary of Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association and elementary school teacher Jessica Tierney said having the vaccine is going to have a huge impact on the district.
"I feel like having the vaccine available will put a lot of our worries at ease as far as us getting it and us having to possibly transmit it to our own families," Tierney said.
In a survey sent out to many CPS employees, Tierney said results showed a split on whether or not they felt comfortable with a return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.
She said 64% of elementary and 46% of secondary CPS employees voted they would not be comfortable. She also said 30% of elementary and 43% of secondary CPS employees voted they would change their opinion if, hypothetically, they could receive the vaccine before their in-person return.
"It's pretty split as to how people feel about returning in seat, I think a lot of teachers are ready to be with our kids," Tierney said. "We want to be able to help with their learning, obviously, but we all want to do it safely."
Quest also said CPS having the vaccine was something positive.
"I am hopeful, I believe the district administration when they say, I think Dr. Stiepleman called it a "game changer," with the staff being able to get vaccinated," he said.
Tierney said she also hopes there will be a high priority for families in CPS to get the vaccine too once it becomes available to them.
She's already socially distanced the desks and supply bins in her classroom. Now, she says she plans to focus on team building activities to help her students adjust back to the classroom.
"Sometimes school is that safe place for kids," she said. "I feel that those students who are not successful virtually thrive on that personal connection of being in school."
The Board of Education will give an update on COVID-19 numbers and review information before voting on the return. One of the factors the board will consider is the district's 14-day average, which sat at nearly 80 as of Sunday night.
There is a three-day delay in reporting, but if the district sticks to this cutoff, which it in the fall, a rate above 50 means students will remain virtual.
Baumstark said the district is currently set for an in-person return following the four-day hybrid model on Jan. 19.
She also said 216 CPS employees currently qualify for the vaccine.