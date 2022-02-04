MID-MISSOURI − Two of mid-Missouri's largest school districts took different approaches to their COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

Columbia Public Schools has extended its mask mandate through Friday, Feb 11. It was set to expire after Feb. 4, while the Jefferson City School District will return to its green COVID-19 protocols on Monday, which does not include a mask mandate.

CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in an email to families that current COVID-19 sewershed surveillance reports indicate the omicron variant has peaked in Columbia and the area is starting to see a decline in cases.

He said the district is extending the mask mandate to "better determine the impact of the current downward trend" once all students and employees have returned to buildings after the recent snow days.

"The safety of our scholars and employees continues to be our number one priority and this extension of our current intervention will allow for additional time for cases to continue to decline in our community," Yearwood said.

According to its COVID dashboard, CPS has 23 active students cases and 11 students in quarantine. There are 16 positive staff cases and three staff members in quarantine. The district had a sub fill rate of 74.8%, for Jan. 31 through Feb. 1.

The Columbia Board of Education gave Yearwood the authority to extend the mask mandate during its Jan. 20 work session.

Meanwhile, students in Jefferson City Schools will return from snow days Monday with no mask mandate in place. The district said masks are encouraged, particularly for those who are not vaccinated.

The change to green COVID protocols indicate there has been a decline in COVID cases over the last two weeks. The district said the number of staff absences and its substitute fill rate have also stabilized.

According to its COVID tracker, there are 21 active students cases and six active staff cases.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 and choose to return to school symptom-free on days No. 6-10 will be required to wear a well-fitting mask except when eating or drinking, JCSD said.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed lawsuits against both districts over their mask mandates, arguing the districts don't have authority to impose public health orders.

Both districts will require masks on school buses, as required by federal law.