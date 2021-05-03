COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services announced it would end all health orders starting on May 12. The University of Missouri and Columbia Public Schools, Boone County's largest education providers, announced updated COVID-19 policies effective Monday.
The largest change between MU and CPS was the loosening of restrictions on outdoor mask usage. Students outside on MU and CPS property will not be required to wear masks.
Masks will still be required indoors at both entities. CPS students must also wear masks on school buses.
MU also announced a return to fully in-person school and activities starting next fall.
CPS said its mitigation efforts and vaccine access allowed for the changes.
CPS also changed its quarantine procedures from a 14-day quarantine to a 10-day, in cases of COVID-19 exposure.
The district said fully vaccinated students and staff will be evaluated through the contact tracing process to determine if quarantine is necessary.
Visitors will now be allowed to visit schools in small capacities. The district said small gatherings will also be allowed.
A CPS press release said the district will re-evaluate its procedures once school re-entry happens in June.
Student vaccination clinics for CPS students ages 16 and up begin on Tuesday.