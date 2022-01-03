COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools students and staff return to school Tuesday following winter break and will no longer be required to wear masks.
But some are asking the Columbia School Board to reconsider masking policies. An anonymous user created a petition on Change.org calling for the school board to hold an emergency meeting about the mask policy in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
The board voted Dec. 13 to end the mask requirement, outside of the federally mandated wearing of masks on school buses.
Since the petition's creation on Sunday, over 800 people have signed the petition.
One of those who signed the petition is Greg Stratton, who has three children who attend schools in the district.
Stratton, who has immunocompromised children, is concerned on what may happen if masks are not required to be worn at all times.
"I am scared to send them back, and I'm scared for them to bring it home," Stratton said. "I've got immunocompromised children, their mother is immunocompromised and my girlfriend is immunocompromised."
Other concerned community members have shared the same sentiment with Stratton.
"I believe our community members and the fact that people traveled over break warrant a reexamination of the masking policy," said Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia branch of the Missouri National Education Association.
In an email sent to KOMU, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district will continue to monitor the ongoing situation.
"The board and the district will continue to monitor COVID in our community," Baumstark said. "It will make changes to mitigation strategies if necessary."
At the end of the day, Stratton believes listening to the CDC is key to keeping everyone safe.
"So I think just to follow the CDC guidelines and stay with that," Stratton said. "Look at other places and look at places that are doing well and the places that are doing bad and see what we can learn from both of them."
The CDC has recommended everyone in schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
As part of the new protocols put into place by the district, there will no longer be mandatory quarantines for students and staff exposed to to the virus.
If a student or staff member is exposed and does not test positive, they will have to wear a mask for 5 days and eat lunch isolated from others.
For those who do test positive, a 5-day quarantine period is required. This quarantine period has changed after the CDC altered the time quarantine is required on Dec. 27.
Once those who test positive return to school, they also must wear a mask through day 10 and eat lunch apart from fellow classmates.
Since the board's vote in early December, cases of COVID-19 have increased nationwide. In Boone County, daily new cases are the highest they have been since December of 2020.
Starting Tuesday, district vaccination clinics will resume and will continue through the end of the month. The schedule can be found on CPS's website.