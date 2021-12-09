COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is upholding its mask mandate despite Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit and investigation.
On Wednesday the attorney general sent a cease and desist letter to CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood on any and all mask mandates inside schools. CPS officials have not yet responded to that letter.
Below is a complaint from a student in the Columbia Public School system who is being forced to wear a mask. Our office sent a letter to the Superintendent of CPS this afternoon. Missourians have had enough and are fighting back. I’m proud to stand with them. #NoMaskMandates pic.twitter.com/H6dlDpKNYZ— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 8, 2021
The letter comes after a Cole County judge ruled that local health orders meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 are illegal.
Sarah Ngyuen is a parent of three boys enrolled at CPS. She explained her thoughts on the lawsuit.
"I think it's ridiculous to have a lawsuit against [the mask mandate]," Ngyuen said. "It just seems very political to me."
Marisa Hagler is another CPS parent of a middle schooler. Hagler is against the CPS mask mandate for students like her daughter.
"I think it's just absolutely ridiculous, wearing a mask should be a choice," Hagler said. "If you have a child, that should be the parent's choice whether they wear a mask or not, not somebody else's choice."
Parents will be attending the upcoming CPS Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. Nguyen expects parents from both sides of the mandate argument to raise concerns.
"I know there will be angry parents about the mask mandate, and they will probably be loud and excited coming from a certain place," Nguyen said. "I really do hope that board members continue to look at the facts and the numbers and base their decision on that."
Hagler said she will attend Monday night's board meeting to share her thoughts on the mandate.
"[The board meeting] will probably get pretty heated with what people have to say," Hagler said. "As parents, we're just tired of fighting for something that should be our choice for our children."
Schmitt's lawsuit challenges the legality of Missouri school districts imposing a mask mandate on students and staff. Schmitt is urging parents to report any school mask mandates to a "centralized email."
The attorney general has been regularly posting these reports on his Twitter page with the cease and desist letters sent to the respective school districts, addressing the mandates.
UPDATE: Below is one of the many complaints received from a Rockwood parent, and a letter our office sent to the Superintendent demanding they cease & desist enforcement. Please continue to provide us with more information by emailing illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov #NoMaskMandates pic.twitter.com/56PEFGidb8— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 8, 2021
On Tuesday, CPS responded to the letter the district received regarding a Cole County judge's ruling that COVID-19 measures were "illegal."
"CPS is reviewing that communication along with the recent decision to determine its effect on any portion of our COVID Mitigation Measures," the district said. "In the meantime, we will maintain the health protocols currently in place at CPS and in our buildings."
Ngyuen explained that even if the mask mandate were lifted, she hopes students continue to mask.
"Masking is something we continue to do for our community," Nguyen said. "The same way you wait for pedestrians to cross the street, or you hold the door open for people, [masking] is a courtesy and its one that we believe should extend beyond places where it's mandatory."
Hagler explained how removing the mask mandate has been a debated topic for months.
"I think it's very sad that it has come to this point [of the AG's lawsuit]," Hagler said. "Us parents have tried to work with the school board and superintendent, pleaded with them, asked them nicely, and they're just not listening to us."
Sedalia School District 200 also responded to the attorney general's investigation. In an emailed statement to parents, Superintendent Steve Triplett addressed the legality of the lawsuit.
"We have consulted with our legal counsel, whose opinion is that public schools have the authority under state law to issue mask rules," Triplett said. "Additionally, public schools have the authority to exclude students who have a communicable disease or who are liable to transmit a disease after exposure, pursuant to 167.191 RSMo."
An MU School of Law professor explained how the Attorney General is within his right to file a lawsuit, but still has doubts.
"What [Eric Schmitt] actually claims about the decision making of the school districts doesn't seem strong," Sam Halabi said. "When you're careful in the decision making process to follow state and federal circumstances, like CPS was, it's very hard for the Attorney General to make his case that they, essentially, were sort of reckless or arbitrary in imposing those measures."
CPS officials have not given further comment on the lawsuit, investigation or cease and desist letter. The upcoming board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.