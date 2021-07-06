COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools is reporting its highest 14-day COVID-19 case rate since February, while multiple summer school classrooms are quarantine.
The 14-day case rate is currently at 28.8, which is the highest its been since Feb. 12, when it was at 32.4, according to the CPS COVID-19 information hub.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, on Feb. 12, the CPS student case tracker said 320 students quarantined and 59 staff members quarantined. There were 34 active student cases and eight active staff cases.
On Tuesday, there were 291 students in quarantine, 28 positive active cases, five staff members in quarantine and five active staff cases. There are close to 9,000 students participating in summer school.
The COVID-19 tracker also shows 14 out of 21 elementary schools, seven out of seven middle schools and two out of four high schools are quarantining.
Between Ridgeway Elementary and Mill Creek Elementary, there are four classrooms quarantining and learning remotely according to district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
"We are consulting with medical and health experts, including the Columbia/Boone County Health Department," Baumstark said. "Masks continue to be encouraged and we implement social distancing to the extent possible. We are following contact tracing and quarantine protocols provided by health experts."
The high rate reflects what is seen throughout the state. Springfield Public Schools (SPS), the state's largest school district, announced Tuesday it would require face masks once again, for the rest of the July summer school session.
According to Springfield station KY3, SPS says the following considerations led to the decision:
- An increase in COVID-19 positive cases among SPS students and staff throughout Explore Session 1 in June.
- A current surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the community and region, many related to the Delta variant.
- A current surge in local hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
- An anticipated surge later this week from July 4 holiday celebrations.
- Ongoing low vaccination rates for Greene County – currently at 38.97 percent.
CPS removed its mask mandate before summer school started on June 14.