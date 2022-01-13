COLUMBIA - Battle High School students joined the fight against the lack of a mask requirement in Columbia Public Schools on Thursday.
"We're really just trying to standardize things," Battle student Ada Chapman said. "Part of that has been actually trying to get our message out there."
The Columbia Board of Education voted in December to remove the mask requirements from district buildings when students returned to the classroom on Jan. 4.
The district said the removal of the mask mandate was due to the increased vaccine availability, not due to Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against the district and his ongoing demands to remove mask mandates. He dropped the lawsuit after the board voted to rescind the mask mandate.
Hickman students held a walkout Monday ahead of a school board meeting where COVID-19 protocols were not discussed, though a couple thousand parents and students signed a Change.org petition asking for an emergency meeting.
"Walkouts have occurred at all three high schools," Chapman said. "To continue to ignore that is to blatantly disrespect the people that you are elected to represent."
According to the CPS COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 437 students out due to COVID-19, and 348 of those students have active positive cases.
"I think I'm gonna get sick," Battle student Jackie Ozanich said. "Nothing I can do about it, just have to deal with it."'
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an emailed statement to the Columbia Missourian Wednesday that the district continues to monitor its operations and where the district is at "very closely."
"We continue to watch numbers, look at trends across the district and talk with medical and health professionals daily. As numbers continue to rise with the current rapid spread of Omicron, we will consider temporary changes in mitigation strategies or changes in learning modes both as outlined in our COVID plan," Baumstark said.
The district's COVID dashboard also shows 105 staff member have active positive cases. It was at 57 on Wednesday.
"Classes are really struggling. A lot of teachers are gone, not even because they have COVID but because day cares are being shut down," Ozanich said.
The district is also struggling to fill substitute teacher needs.
According to the dashboard, CPS has needed approximately 490 substitutes so far this week but has only filled 219 spots.
Baumstark said the schools are "feeing the pressure of the spike in omicron." She said employees from other schools, administration and other departments are stepping in to assist when shortages or vacancies are unfilled.
A CPS teacher who is also a parent spoke with KOMU 8 anonymously about the COVID situation.
"My daughter who wears a mask every day has been identified as a close contact. She now has to sit at a separate table for 10 days," she said. "She is heartbroken."
She expressed how little she knew.
"Building staff are all in the dark," she said. "Yet we are expected to meet the needs of all our students, it's exhausting."
Baumstark said the pandemic has "definitely exasperated the need" for substitute teachers and referenced that Missouri's Board of Education has loosened requirements to become a sub and increased pay.
The district works with EduStaff to fill vacancies. Click here to learn more about the role and to apply.
KOMU 8 called, emailed and visited the CPS offices again Thursday and received no answer to questions posed by students, parents and teachers.