COLUMBIA — Ahead of Columbia Public School students returning to school on Tuesday, the district is alerting parents of new COVID-19 protocols.
The new changes reflect the school board vote to remove the mask requirements from the Dec. 13 board meeting.
Following a positive COVID-19 test everyone regardless of vaccination status:
- Stay home for 5 days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever is resolved for 24 hours without fever inducing medication.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are improving and you are fever-free without medication after 5 days, you can return to work or school.
- Students and staff will eat lunch at separate tables at least six feet away from peers and coworkers through day 10.
- Continue to wear a well-fitting mask at all times around others through day 10.
Those exposed to someone with COVID-19:
- Wear a well-fitted mask at all times around others for 10 days.
- Students and staff will eat lunch at separate tables at least six feet away from peers and coworkers through day 10.
- Get a PCR or rapid antigen test on day 5. If you develop symptoms get a PCR or rapid antigen test as soon as symptoms develop and stay home.
The district also said it will continue offering school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics and encourage all those eligible to get vaccinated.
The school board and district will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the community and will make changes if necessary.