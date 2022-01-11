COLUMBIA- The UM System Board of Curators voted twice on Tuesday morning against a temporary mask requirement on its four campuses.
President Mun Choi gave two recommendations to the board.
"We're trying to keep the university open," Choi said. "Our students are a part of the community."
The first recommendation was a two-week masking requirement in classrooms, offices and public buildings where social distancing was not possible.
"We're balancing the residential experience and the isolation that some students face," Choi said.
The board voted against the first recommendation in a 6-3 vote.
There are currently 163 active student cases at the University of Missouri, according to its dashboard. On Saturday, there were 185 active student cases, which was a record high for the 2021-22 school year.
The dashboard shows 19 active faculty cases, 66 active MU staff cases and five active UM System staff cases.
The second recommendation followed the same idea as the first, but took university offices out of the locations that require a mask.
The board voted against the second recommendation in a 7-2 vote.
"We will continue with our current approach," Choi said.
According to the Columbia/Boone County health department, there are 2,032 active cases in Boone County as of Monday Jan. 10. The county added 780 new cases on Monday.
Stephens College and Columbia College's announced last week that the two colleges would start the spring semester online.
MU in-person classes start Tuesday, Jan. 18.