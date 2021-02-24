COLUMBIA- With vaccines having to play catch-up, the lower cases in Boone County have been a promising sign.
"In Boone County, I believe the contributing factors to our decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 is that our public, our community, is doing the right thing," Mary Beck, the Chief Nursing Officer at MU Health Care, said.
Beck was one of the speakers at the Feb. 10 community briefing, where Boone County modified its public health order to allow bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to stay open until midnight. This change has been in affect since Feb. 12 at noon.
There are many different reasons for the decline in COVID-19 cases, as Sarah Humm, the community relations specialist for the Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services, explained.
"That can be attributed to a lot a number of things. Part of that is that we're seeing more and more people being vaccinated. Also if you're figuring how many people had COVID-19 and have those antibodies, we also like to think that people are just following the health orders," Humm said.
With the decreased cases of COVID-19, the hospitals in Boone County have been in the "green status." This status means that the hospitals are not over-stressed capacity wise, which does not disrupt non-COVID-19 visits and treatments.
"The ability to care for anyone with a health care condition is very important," Beck stated.
And if cases stay low, working toward herd immunity is the next challenge.
"There are many people that have had COVID-19 that do not know they had it. Perhaps they had some minor symptoms, didn't get tested, and there are some people who never have symptoms, and this is one of the challenges that this virus had... to achieve herd immunity we need at least 70% of people to have immunity to the disease," Beck said.
As for when the next tier of vaccinations may be opening, Beck hopes that milestone can be hit in April.
"We're looking through April that we will get through all of Tier 2, then we will start on Phase 2, and then probably summertime is when we will hit Phase 3" stated Beck.
For updated COVID-19 14-day rolling rates across mid-Missouri, click here.