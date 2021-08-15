COLUMBIA - After Columbia Public Schools announced its mask mandate on Friday, more people are heading to local businesses to purchase masks for the upcoming school year.
While many stores KOMU 8 talked to haven't purchased more masks yet to help with the influx, some have seen a rise in the number of people wearing masks in their stores.
"I've seen more of an increase in people wearing masks in our stores, but as far as availability of masks to purchase, we kind of wound down our supply about four or five months ago and haven't ramped back up on that," Steve Dillard, owner of Tiger Spirit said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, masks have been a staple item in most stores.
"It's kind of one of those continuous types of items that you try to strategize so you don't get left with a lot of inventory," Dillard said. "I think the market was satiated with masks."
Dillard said that as the school year approaches, he's going to continue to monitor the supply of masks in stores and purchase more if necessary.
According to CNN, mask sales for the week beginning Aug. 4 were up 40% compared to the prior week. That's looking at data from Adobe Analytics' Digital Economy Index, which tracks sales data directly from a majority of the top 100 US web retailers.
The company's data shows sales started to pick up beginning the week of July 21 following a decline in mask sales in June into July. The resurgence in mask sales comes as the delta variant spreads across the U.S.