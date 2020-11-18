COLUMBIA – From Morgan County to Saline County, area school districts are adjusting methods of instruction, mask requirements and other procedures as case numbers rise and new guidelines are released.
On Nov. 12, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated its guidelines for school districts. The guidelines now state that “if both the positive case and the close contact were wearing masks appropriately during the exposure in the school setting, the close contact will not need to quarantine.”
The new guidelines apply to school districts with a mask mandate. In response to this update, Morgan County R-II School District voted at Monday’s school board meeting to implement a mask mandate.
“We’re going to basically be doing contract tracing the same way,” Morgan County R-II Superintendent Dr. L. Steven Barnes said. “But now we’re going to be looking at this new little piece that says if they’re both wearing masks, if they know how to wear masks correctly, and if the mask meets the proper type, then we may exclude them from having to be quarantined during that time.”
As of Wednesday, Morgan County R-II School District had six active student cases and five active staff cases. There are 57 students in quarantine and three staff members in quarantine.
Other area districts are also considering policy changes.
“Our board will be discussing the new guidance issued by the governor to determine if we want to make changes to our current guidelines,” Fayette R-III School District Superintendent Jill Wiseman said in an email ahead of Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
Fayette is one of several school districts across the area switching to completely virtual learning for a few weeks as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
Fayette made the switch Wednesday and will remain online for the remainder of the month.
Marshall School District made the switch on Monday and does not have a date set for its return to in-person learning.
“I think we're going to see what happened at Thanksgiving as far as gatherings and the spread of the virus, we're going to start seeing some of that stuff in that first week of December, which will drive the decision on what we're going to do,” Marshall High School Principal Ian Verts said. “We're going to rely on data to tell us what we do next.”
The California R-1 School District and the Moberly School District both decided last week to move to online learning through Thanksgiving.