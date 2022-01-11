MISSOURI - The State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has made changes regarding antigen testing due to the limited supply of tests.
This comes after the state says it received no new supply from Abbott, the antigen testing manufacturer, in the last two weeks and was not notified of a pause in shipments until the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) asked about the issue this week.
Due to this issue, the state is making the following changes until the issues are resolved:
The state is placing a pause on fulfilling most antigen test reorders. A very limited quantity of the state's current antigen test inventory was reserved for K-12 schools. DESE said it strongly encourages districts and schools to reserve their antigen test inventory to test only symptomatic staff members.
New applicants in the K-12 antigen testing program will not be accepted. The pause is due to only the current constrained supply, and shipping of tests will resume once they become available, DHSS said
DHSS is also offering saliva-based PCR testing for K-12 schools for teachers and students experiencing symptoms. The districts/schools must complete an on-boarding process, which will take one to two weeks.
Tests will be returned within 48 hours through an online portal. This testing option is most appropriate for districts/schools conducting at least five PCR tests per day, DESE said.