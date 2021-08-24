LAKE OZARK − Despite a warning from the Food and Drug Administration, the Lake Ozark mayor shared a message that he wants a lifelong friend who is hospitalized with COVID-19 to use ivermectin.
Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry posted on Facebook Monday, saying his friend of 30 years, Dennis Meiser, is hospitalized with COVID-19. According to Newberry, Meiser is the owner of Missouri Hick Barbeque in Cuba, Missouri.
"As a hail merry (sic) pass, I have procured some "ivermectin" for him and will be driving it to him today," the post read.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug used in animals and is not approved for treating viruses.
The FDA issued a consumer advisory over the weekend saying it has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support or have been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin, which is intended for horses.
You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021
The FDA has approved some uses of ivermectin for humans. Tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, the Kansas City Star reported.
The post, which has since been deleted, was accompanied by a warning from Facebook, which said that some unapproved COVID-19 treatments may cause serious harm. It cited the World Health Organization.
Ivermectin symptoms have included rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorder and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalizations.