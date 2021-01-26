MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is blaming the federal pharmacy partnership for slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, while Walgreens says long-term care facilities overestimated the doses needed.
The blame came after news surfaced that the New York Times ranked Missouri 50th out of 50 in state vaccine distribution. As of Tuesday, 4.3% of Missourians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 1.2% have received both doses.
Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are part of the program administering doses to long-term care facilities.
Dave Dillion, Vice President of Public Relations for the Missouri Hospital Association, says the federal pharmacy partners are not reporting their administered doses like the private institutions are, which is causing the data to skew.
“Because of the way that the system and reporting is structured, it's not clear exactly what number the nursing home side has reported,” Dillion said.
In an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News, a Walgreens corporate spokesperson said the company works with each long-term care facility to verify the number of vaccines they need based on who has registered to receive a vaccination.
But in many cases, long-term care facilities overestimated the number needed and are working to re-allocate the doses.
"They overestimated the number of doses needed to fluctuations in occupancy levels and the impact of vaccine hesitancy," the email said. "We are working with states and jurisdictions to determine how they would like to re-allocate those vaccines, which may include expanding vaccinations to additional prioritized individuals in our stores or returning the vaccine to the state to administer according to their needs."
Lisa Cox, Communications Director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, says a large amount of the distributed vaccine sits with the federal pharmacy partnership.
"To date, unfortunately, the federal partnership has administered only 17% of those shots. 332,000 doses have been allocated to this program with CVS and Walgreens. Of those, 211,400 doses have been ordered by the participating pharmacies, and 56,498 doses have been administered in 920 clinics throughout the state, based on their reporting," Cox said in an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News on Monday night.
The federal pharmacy program reports are not the only struggle the state is having with vaccine rollout. Dillion says there are many challenges to mass vaccinating people.
“The complexities of getting your hands on the vaccine, but you know that is only as good, you know, as the logistics of being able to then put that vaccine in people's arms," Dillion said.
Dr. Michael Kinch, Vice Chancellor of Washington University's Institute for Public Health, said Missouri has had trouble organizing these vaccine operations.
"We need much better coordination. We need much better efficiency and we need much better communication," Dr. Kinch said.
One long-term care facility in Columbia is partnered with Walgreens to distribute doses.
Residents at The Bluffs retirement home in Columbia received their second doses of the vaccine on Tuesday.
Executive Director Royston Pais said the main challenge to vaccine rollout from pharmacies is the lack of staff.
“I can definitely understand the challenges. There is just not enough people to do the vaccinations. So, I’m not saying that I’m going to blame them [federal pharmacy partnerships], but it’s more like a challenge to do a mass vaccination in the entire country.”
According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data, there have been 3,071 COVID-19 related deaths in long-term care facilities, and 19,538 positive cases as of Jan. 10.
According to the CDC, Alaska ranks number one in vaccine distribution with 11.1% of their population having received at least one dose. West Virginia and New Mexico follow at 9.4% and 8.2%.