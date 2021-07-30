DHSS: Cole and Osage counties considered hot spots as delta variant continues spread

MID-MISSOURI − Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has officially named Cole and Osage counties as hot spots as the delta variant continues its spread. 

Cole/Osage Hot Spot Advisory

DHSS says the continued disease spread into central Missouri is expected. 

The DHSS hot spot advisory says COVID-19 cases in Cole and Osage have increased within the past 14 days. Hospitals in the region are seeing a resource strain from increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations. 

The state says an average of 178+ people have been hospitalized in the region over the last week, resulting in several hospitals at or near capacity.

According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, Cole County's seven-day positivity rate is 18.42 and Osage's is 26.09. 

Cole County's current completed vaccination rate sits at 39%, while Osage sits at 27.5%. Experts say at least 70% to 80% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

Earlier this month, DHSS issued a hot spot advisory in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties. 

A list of community vaccination events can be found at KOMU.com/Vaccine.