DHSS: Cole and Osage counties considered hot spots as delta variant continues spread

MID-MISSOURI − Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has officially named Cole and Osage counties as hot spots as the delta variant continues its spread.
DHSS says the continued disease spread into central Missouri is expected.
The DHSS hot spot advisory says COVID-19 cases in Cole and Osage have increased within the past 14 days. Hospitals in the region are seeing a resource strain from increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations.
The state says an average of 178+ people have been hospitalized in the region over the last week, resulting in several hospitals at or near capacity.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, Cole County's seven-day positivity rate is 18.42 and Osage's is 26.09.
Cole County's current completed vaccination rate sits at 39%, while Osage sits at 27.5%. Experts say at least 70% to 80% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.
Earlier this month, DHSS issued a hot spot advisory in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties.
