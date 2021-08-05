DHSS issues hot spot advisory in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a hot spot advisory for Callaway County following the increase of COVID-19 cases.

Continued spread into central Missouri is expected.

There are currently 221 COVID-19 cases in Callaway County, which is up 30% from last week.

Hospitals in the region are seeing resource strain from the increased numbers of COVID positive patients and hospitalizations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DHSS says an average of 91+ people have been hospitalized in the region over the last week, resulting several hospitals at or near capacity.

Callaway County's current initiated vaccination rate sits at 38.9%, while 33.7% have completed vaccination. Experts say 70% to 80% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

Last Friday, DHSS issued an advisory in Cole and Osage counties, following an average of 178+ people hospitalized in the region. In early July, an advisory was issued in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties. Each advisory said the spread is expected to into central Missouri.

DHSS encourages vaccination for all individuals, as it shows its an effective protection. Find vaccine events near you on KOMU 8's vaccine page.