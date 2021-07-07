MID-MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says citizens in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties should be on high alert as the delta variant is expected to spread north to the Lake of the Ozarks region.
The hot spot advisory says delta cases are on the rise in the southwest region of the state. The variant has been identified in many cases and is believed to be contributing to the increase.
The variant appears to spread more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior strains, DHSS says. The department says forecasted COVID-19 rates in the counties could be more than three times higher in the coming weeks.
Based on data from June 16 through June 30, vaccination rates in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties are below the state rate of 39%.
As of July 7, the counties have the following completed vaccination rates:
- Miller: 21.4%
- Morgan: 26.8%
- Camden: 32.6%
As of July 7, the counties have the following positivity rates over the last seven days:
- Miller: 18.3
- Morgan: 22.22
- Camden: 17.45
For comparison, Boone County's seven day positivity rate is 11.78 and its completed vaccination rate is 45.4%.
Experts say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize the spread within a community.
DHSS encourages vaccination for all individuals, as it shows its an effective protection. Find vaccine events near you on KOMU 8's Vaccine page.