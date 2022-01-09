JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services opened a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the American Legion in Jefferson City on Sunday.
The free testing site was open from 10 am to 6 pm, and was free to anyone regardless of symptoms.
The testing site was a drive-thru event and no identification was required.
This comes as cases in mid-Missouri are increasing, with Cole County reporting over 400 new cases in the past seven days, and the state having over 48,000 cases since the start of the new year.
The testing site was using PCR tests, and patients should expect results in three days or less by text or phone call.
Erin Skornia, one patient getting a COVID-19 test said the healthcare workers were nice, and gentle in administering the tests.
"The technicians are really nice. They recognized us from before. They're just really friendly people, and its very easy, and they're very, very gentle," Skornia said.
She said her family was getting tested as a precautionary measure, even though they were not experiencing any symptoms.
"We're just getting tested to make sure we don't have it to help research," said Skornia.
She said she wanted to get tested to help give a more accurate representation of the spread of COVID-19 in Jefferson City.
"We've all been trying to participate in the community testing just so there's a larger sample size for the state to be able to assess how many people have it in the general spread," Skornia said.
Skornia works at MU and is surrounded by students, so she regularly gets tested to make sure she is not spreading the virus.
"I think more testing is better than no testing," Skornia said.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across mid-Missouri, many people are trying to find places to get tested. The free testing site in the parking lot of the American Legion #1423 on Tanner Bridge Road will be open again on Jan. 23 from 10 am to 6 pm.