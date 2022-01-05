MISSOURI − Due to a significant increase in demand, there is currently a temporary pause on at-home COVID testing kit orders to update system accessibility, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Ordering will reopen Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
DHSS will make a limited supply of tests available each day through January.
If the ordering site says the limit has been reached, DHSS says to check back again the following day for availability.
This change was made to ensure all orders received are processed in an expedient manner, improve the ordering system and allow the contractor to continue shipping kits in a timely manner.
Because of the increased demand and limited test kit shelf life, DHSS requests Missourians only submit requests for immediate testing needs. These kits should not be stockpiled, DHSS said.
DHSS encourages those who need the tests at this time to use them by mailing in their sample as instructed.
The state said it would work with the vendor to increase the daily ordering allotment if the COVID-19 positivity rate in Missouri increases significantly.
For those with COVID-like symptoms, it is recommended they stay home and avoid contact with others just as they would with other viruses.