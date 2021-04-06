MISSOURI- The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported its first confirmed case of the South African COVID-19 variant Tuesday.
Variant B.1.351 was identified in a sample from an adult living in Jackson County. No further information will be released to protect the privacy of the individual.
The variant was determined through the "whole genome sequencing conducted through a commercial laboratory," according to a release from DHSS.
It was first identified in South Africa in December 2020. It began being reported in the United States in late January.
The latest CDC data shows 386 cases of the variant have been reported in the U.S., as of April 6. At least 36 states have seen the variant.
The U.K. variant, or B.1.1.7, was first reported in Missouri in February. There are currently 35 cases in the state of this variant. It has over 16,000 cases in the U.S.