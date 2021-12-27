JEFFERSON CITY - More than half of the wastewater samples tested during the week of Dec. 20 showed presence of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Missouri, according to the state's top health agency.
According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, 32 of 57 samples had mutations associated with the omicron variant once the state expanded testing during the week of Dec. 20.
COVID-19 viral strands were identified as having mutations associated with omicron, which indicated that the omicron variant virus is likely present among the population in those areas.
Facilities where the omicron variant were found include Columbia, Branson, Springfield, St. Louis, St. Charles County, Kansas City, Nixa, Farmington, Washington, Oak Grove, St. Joseph and Cape Girardeau, among others.
Tests identified the first presence of the variant from two sets of samples collected on Dec. 7-8 in Jackson County and Buchanan County.
DHSS continues to recommend that residents follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings, frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distance from others.
“Our robust program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewershed sampling provides us with reliable information regarding the presence of the virus and its variants,” Donald Kauerauf, DHSS director, said in a news release.
“The existence of the omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the delta variant and an increase in flu cases," Kauerauf continued.
The testing results are updated weekly and displayed on the COVID-19 sewer shed surveillance map. The next update for the map will be Dec. 28.