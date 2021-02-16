MISSOURI-- After the cancellation of the state's mass vaccination sites across all Missouri State Highway Patrol regions this week, vaccine doses will be redistributed to community hospitals with emergency generators.
Governor Mike Parson's office sent a press release Monday, less than 24 hours after the sites were announced, informing of the cancellations due to "extreme winter weather."
Parson stated in the release that the conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments, but the shipments will remain in each of the nine regions.
A representative from Bothwell Regional Health Center, a hospital in Pettis County, told KOMU 8 News that shipment delays resulted in the county's booster (second dose) event being canceled.
Bothwell Regional Health Center still does not have the vaccines doses in hand. The representative said she expects to distribute the 2,200 boosters once they come in.
Terry Schwartze lives in Vienna, a Missouri town without a hospital and about 600 residents. She falls in the over 65 category and traveled about 30 miles to get her first shot in St. Robert, Mo., three weeks ago.
"I know people with serious health issues in different places around the state that are not getting appointments," Schwartze said. "I don't think it's very well organized at all."
Schwartze was supposed to receive her booster this Friday, but the cancellation of the event she was supposed to go to means she won't get it.
"I don't understand why we just can't have some days next week for the event," Schwartze said.
The Phelps-Maries County Health Department sent her an email with Gov. Parson's press release. The email mentioned that other events in the county would be rescheduled, but it did not give a specific date for the one Schwartze was going to attend.
"Details about changes to this event are currently unclear and the Pulaski County Health Center is working on what those changes may look like," the release said.
Those attending the other events in Pulaski County received emails about the rescheduled booster events, according to the release.
"I just hope someone makes a decision about rescheduling in the next few days," Schwartze said. "I don't know what's going to happen, especially when you have seniors that worked so hard to get their first appointment."
Over in Pettis County, Bothwell Regional Health Center expects to distribute the boosters inside the hospital later next week.